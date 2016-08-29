Hudson Augusta Macropoulos
Name: Hudson Augusta Macropoulos
Parents: Robert Macropoulos and Rachael Woods, both of Alton
Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz
Length: 21.5 inches
Born at 12:31 pm
Date: August 3, 2026
Anderson Hospital
Grandparents: David and Susy Woods of Springfield, Cynthia and Randy Draper of Medora, and Gus and Joy Macropoulos of Christopher.
Great grandparents are Evelyn Woods of Carlinville and Rosalie Henson of Frankfurt.
He joins big sisters Isabella 18, Sofia 8 and Cecelia 4.
