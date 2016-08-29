Name: Hudson Augusta Macropoulos 

Parents: Robert Macropoulos and Rachael Woods, both of Alton

Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz

 Length: 21.5 inches

Born at 12:31 pm

Date: August 3, 2026

Anderson Hospital

 Grandparents:  David and Susy Woods of Springfield,  Cynthia and Randy Draper of Medora, and Gus and Joy Macropoulos of Christopher.

Great grandparents are Evelyn Woods of Carlinville and Rosalie Henson of Frankfurt.

He joins big sisters Isabella 18, Sofia  8 and Cecelia  4.

