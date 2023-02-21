HIGHLAND — HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will host a health fair Tuesday, April 4 from 6 to 10:30 a.m. at the HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine office at 7342 IL-162, Troy, Illinois.

All hospital colleagues will be wearing masks and required personal protective equipment. Participants will also be required to wear non-cloth, medical-grade masks, as masks are still required in health care facilities per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Please wear short-sleeved shirts to make the process easier.

Those wanting to attend must register for an appointment online at stjosephshighland.org/troyhealthfair before Wednesday, March 29. There are limited spots available and on-site registration will not be accepted. If you are unable to register online, you can call 618-651-2739 for assistance.

“We are pleased to provide the Troy area residents with a health fair that offers affordable lab work so that they may be empowered to advocate for their own health,” shared Lorien Martindale, laboratory facilitator at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The health fair is a self-pay service. No payments will be taken at the time of pre-registration; payment will be expected the day of the health fair by cash or check only. Participants are strongly encouraged to arrive with exact cash or a check written out totaling the amount of the services they are to have on the day of the health fair. Checks should be made payable to HSHS.

St. Joseph’s Hospital will not bill your insurance plan for any services rendered. You may submit your health fair receipt to your insurance plan, but St. Joseph’s Hospital will not be able to provide an insurance claim.

To ensure health fair attendees receive test results in a timely manner, St. Joseph’s Hospital will post results to attendees’ MyHSHS (formerly MyChart) accounts as well as mail all test results to participants in approximately four weeks following the health fair. It is free and easy to create a MyHSHS account:

Go to www.myhshs.org.

Login or create a MyHSHS account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

No test results will be mailed or faxed to a participant’s health care provider.

Participants can elect to receive the following screenings at the listed prices:

Comprehensive Blood Screenings ($45)

($45) This screening includes complete blood chemistry; cholesterol and lipids, cardiac risk profile, anemia test, complete blood count, kidney and liver function and thyroid screening. 10-hour fast required.

Prostatic-Specific Antigen (PSA) Screenings ($15)

($15) This screening is for men only. A doctor uses these results along with an exam to screen for prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that men should receive the PSA annually, beginning at age 50 or begin at age 45 if considered “high risk.” This includes African Americans and men who have a close relative who had prostate cancer before age 65, or close relative with prostate cancer at an early age; then testing can begin at age 40.

Hemoglobin A1C ($10)

($10) This test measures the average blood glucose of diabetics during a two- to three-month period. This test is recommended for those with or at-risk for diabetes.

Vitamin D Screening ($15)

($15) This screening helps detect vitamin D deficiency, needed for calcium absorption and strong bones.

Screenings with a 10-hour fast as previously identified require drinking water only; no gum, hard candy, sugar or sweeteners. Be sure to drink plenty of water before coming to the health fair to have your labs drawn.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will also be hosting their drive-thru health fair in April. Watch for information to come when registration opens.

