O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital formally announced, today, $116 million in major growth projects for the O’Fallon campus. The projects will expand the emergency department, increase inpatient nursing capacity, as well as add a new outpatient surgery center, advanced imaging options and medical office space.

At a press conference held at the hospital on Monday, Sep. 15, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and CEO Chris Klay and Chief Operating Officer Michael Janis announced the plans for the project and highlighted the longevity of this health care ministry.

“It is incredible that in the year we celebrate 150 years of existence, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital remains vibrant and positioned for growth as demonstrated with these new expansions. By expanding our facilities and services, we are not only addressing the growing needs of today but also preparing to meet the demands of tomorrow. Along with enhancing the economic climate of the region,” Klay said. “Our community deserves access to high-quality care close to home, and this project ensures we can deliver that for generations to come.”

Preliminary design plans shared at the press conference include a $66 million expansion of the emergency department, inpatient nursing unit and key support services such as food and nutrition, outpatient registration and shipping and receiving, as well as the $50 million investment for a new outpatient surgery center, diagnostic imaging center and medical office building that is currently underway.

The infrastructure expansion project changes to the current hospital facility will modernize 35,000 square feet of space and add 19,000 square feet of new clinical space, for a total construction project of 54,000 square feet. The project includes:

32 new inpatient medical/surgical unit beds and

8 new emergency department treatment rooms

A new CT scanner and relocated X-Ray machines in the emergency department

Brand-new cafeteria, servery and kitchen area

Article continues after sponsor message

Construction on the outpatient surgery center and medical office building began this summer and is expected to be complete by October 2026. The three-story, 70,000-square-foot building will include:

4 state-of-the-art operating suites

2 additional procedure rooms

6 post-anesthesia care rooms

16 prep and recovery stations

Diagnostic imaging, including Open MRI, X-ray and Mammography

“These projects are an investment in the health and future of the Metro East,” said Janis. “The combination of these two projects will relieve a lot of the daily throughput challenges. The hospital will also be better equipped to handle seasonal surges, like flu, that traditionally bring added patient volume. This will create a less stressful environment for staff and improve patient flow.”

Plans are in place to ensure the highest quality of patient care continues, and that patient care will not be disrupted during this time

St. Elizabeth’s is committed to keeping patients, families and the community informed every step of the way. More information, including project updates and design renderings, is available at www.steliz.org/growth .

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org .

More like this: