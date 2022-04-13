O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Wound Care Center has been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor. Other Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals receiving this same honor include HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

“We are pleased to have received this national distinction,” shared St. Elizabeth’s Interim President and CEO Brandon Fish. “The high-quality and compassionate care that our Wound Care Center provides is often life changing for many of their patients. This award is a testament to their exceptional care, and we congratulate all involved for their ongoing commitment to our patients.”

St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by the hospital’s wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

Jennifer Steiner, RN and clinical program director for St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center., said, “As a collaborative team, we are dedicated in making sure that we provide the best care, and the most effective treatments for our patients. Our comprehensive care goal is to find the cause, heal the wound and help educate the patient on preventing future wounds and other related health problems.”

She also noted, “St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center is devoted to healing problem wounds and helping our patients reclaim the quality of their lives. We are proud of the fact that we have had great success in healing people who have been dealing with open wounds for years. Our highly skilled and compassionate team is always ready to help, and we enjoy celebrating with our patients when we can release them from our care because their wound has been healed.”

If you or a loved one is suffering from a wound that has not begun to heal after four weeks with traditional treatment methods, contact St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center at 618-234-2120, ext. 32742. A physician referral is not required.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states – Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

