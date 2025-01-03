O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital proudly welcomed Sevin Le’andre Rucker as the first baby born at the hospital in 2025.

He arrived at 4:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, weighing 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Sevin’s proud parents are Deshaun Crockett and Quinton Rucker of Collinsville.

In celebration of being the first baby born in 2025 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Sevin and his family were presented with a basket of gifts from the Women and Infants Center including baby blankets, bibs, pacifier holder, socks for mom and sweet treats.

For others expecting in 2025, St. Elizabeth’s offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, including tours, prenatal classes, and recently expanded available services by launching an Obstetric Emergency Department (OB ED) for pregnant patients facing pregnancy concerns or a pregnancy or postpartum-related medical emergency, along with adding an OB/Gyn Hospitalist program.

The OB ED will care for pregnant patients over 16 weeks gestation with pregnancy-related or postpartum concerns, such as:

Abdominal pain or vaginal bleeding.

Pre-term labor.

Preeclampsia.

Conditions related to high-risk pregnancy.

Decrease in normal fetal movement.

Ruptured membranes.

High blood pressure.

The prenatal class schedule and other information about the Women and Infants Center is available on hshs.org/st-elizabeths/services/pregnancy-and-birth .

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org .

Deshaun Crockett proudly introduces new son Sevin Le’andre Rucker, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s New Year’s Baby of 2025. The family received a basket of gifts from the team at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Women and Infants Center.

About Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, celebrating 150 years of serving the Metro East area, is part of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), a Catholic health care ministry founded in 1875. Dedicated to our Mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through high-quality Franciscan health care, HSHS clinicians provide exceptional care centered on the whole person. Based in Springfield, Illinois, HSHS employs nearly 11,000 colleagues who provide care in 13 acute-care, children’s and critical-access hospitals and home health and hospice programs in Central and Southern Illinois and Eastern Wisconsin. HSHS is aligned with more than 1,000 primary and specialty physicians and advanced practitioners through its owned affiliates HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular and its partnership with Prevea Health . For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org .

