O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital recently welcomed 40 high school students from across Southern Illinois for its sixth and largest High School Healthcare Bootcamp on Monday, Dec. 30. The bootcamp for juniors and seniors interested in a career in health care gives students a realistic look into various health care roles, while also allowing an opportunity to make connections in the field.

“Through these job shadowing experiences, students are able to learn the role of the career, the type of education that is required, skills that are performed and network with our medical professionals,” shared Ericka Mulroy, Nursing Professional Development Specialist for Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS). “These students were able to experience hands-on skill sessions during their time at St. Elizabeth’s and speak directly with HSHS employment specialists about opportunities available to them in the field.”

The bootcamp included three different department experiences, which engaged students in a variety of ways to solidify their interest in health care. They participated in hands-on activities led by the clinical education team and nurses, such as adult and infant CPR, hand hygiene and cardiac monitoring. These interactions helped students open a door into the health care industry before they graduate high school.

The Healthcare Bootcamp was free of charge to students, thanks to generous funding from HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

Students participated in the bootcamp from Althoff, Belleville East, Belleville West, Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei, Bond County Central Community, Collinsville, Freeburg Community, Mascoutah, Nashville, O'Fallon Township, St. Louis Township, Troy Triad, Waterloo, and Wesclin.

For those who did not take part in the bootcamp but are still interested in job shadowing with HSHS, future opportunities can be found at hshs.org/careers/student-opportunities .

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org .

