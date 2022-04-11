O’FALLON - Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in our region.

Effective April 11, two visitors per patient per day will be allowed for COVID-positive patients. Visitors of COVID-positive patients must check in with nursing staff before entering a room to be provided with the mandatory personal protective equipment (PPE) for their safety. As the pandemic has improved, the adequate supply of PPE has allowed St. Elizabeth’s to provide this protection to families and visitors. It is also recommended that visitors of COVID-positive patients leave personal belongings at home , as purses and bags will not be allowed in the patient’s room.

Paper, medical-grade masks (non-cloth) are still mandatory for all in health care facilities, per CDC guidelines.

Hospital leadership reminds the public that no one should visit persons in a health care facility if they have any of the following:

A positive viral test within the last 10 days for SARS-COV-2, Symptoms of COVID-19, or Close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Visitors guidelines for other areas of the hospital remain unchanged and are as follows:

Emergency department:

Adult patient: One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit. Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Inpatient units:

Adult inpatients: Two visitors per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Two visitors per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.

Two parents or guardians allowed. Women and infants center: One main support person who must remain the same for the hospital stay and a second visitor allowed each day.

One main support person who must remain the same for the hospital stay and a second visitor allowed each day. End-of-life patients: Two visitors per patient per day.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the patient’s room for the duration of the surgical procedure.

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

Approved visitors/support persons must be over the age of 18 unless they are parents of a child receiving care.

These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities. By putting these guidelines in place, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is exemplifying its commitment to the dignity and care of all, especially the most vulnerable among us.

