O’FALLON, IL. – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award to Ashley Perry, CNA in the IL Division Float Pool currently working in the Clinical Decision Unit. The BEE Award was created by St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to recognize outstanding teamwork provided by support colleagues in departments outside of nursing.

Perry was nominated by a colleague who noted how she went above and beyond for a recent patient; even taking extra time to braid their hair. “The patient repeatedly said how pretty she felt on how good it felt to have her hair out of her face. The patient was all smiles after this. Ashley is a very caring person and made this such a shining and bright moment in this patient's day.”

Distribution of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s BEE Award is made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

Nominations for future BEE and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their stories of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and an online nomination form can be found at hshs.org/StElizabeths/Patients-Guests/Recognize-a-Colleague.

