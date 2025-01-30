O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital announces a year filled with significant achievements in quality care and a commitment to excellence. With numerous recognitions and accreditations earned over the past year, the hospital has exhibited its dedication to delivering exceptional care that consistently meets or exceeds national standards and more importantly ensures patients have access to quality care services.

These accomplishments reflect the hard work, dedication and expertise of staff, providers and other partners, who each play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of every patient, underscoring St. Elizabeth’s colleagues’ dedication to quality, innovation and industry leadership.

Some of the accreditations and recognitions received in the past year include:

The radiation oncology team was awarded a three-year term of accreditation after a review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR is the nation’s oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body, and facilities receiving the gold seal of approval have to meet the highest level of quality and patient safety.

The Cancer Center of O’Fallon has been upgraded by the Commission on Cancer to a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program. This distinction comes as the number of patients being treated close to home at the Cancer Center continues to significantly increase based on the high level of care that is available.

The hospital’s cardiovascular team was recognized by the American College of Cardiology with the Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI, a testament to the hospital’s STAT Heart program. This accreditation is based on a rigorous onsite evaluation of hospital colleagues’ ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

DNV Healthcare USA Inc. (DNV) reaffirmed St. Elizabeth’s certification as a Primary Stroke Center. A facility certified as a Primary Stroke Center integrates exhaustive quality measures recommended by DNV, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the American Stroke Association and others.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Prairie Cardiovascular were also granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Adult Transesophageal and Transthoracic Echocardiography. Accreditation by the IAC notes a demonstrated commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography as shown during an intensive application and review process of adhering to the IAC’s standards.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital also serves as an Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) resource hospital for our local emergency medical services (EMS) colleagues. An IDPH resource hospital is a hospital designated by the IDPH to provide medical oversight and leadership for a specific EMS system within a region. With this renewal of certification, St. Elizabeth’s continues to serve as a resource hospital for EMS Region Four.

“Quality and safety are not just the focus of service lines noted here but they are a priority throughout the hospital. I am very proud of all of our colleagues for their hard work pursuing these accreditations and designations that elevate and promote the amazing care we provide to our community,” said St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and CEO Chris Klay. “Each recognition is a reflection of their commitment to excellence, and we remain focused on continuously enhancing and growing the care we provide.”

The numerous accreditations earned this year reaffirm St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s role as a trusted leader in health care for the Metro East community. The hospital remains dedicated to exceeding industry standards and advancing care for its patients, colleagues and community for many years to come.

In general, hospital accreditations occur on a varied review schedule based on each accrediting organization, so other service specialties may be assessed and awarded in different time periods.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org .

