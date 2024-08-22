O'FALLON — As COVID-19 activity rises across Illinois, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon is offering advice to residents on how to access testing resources effectively.

The CDC reported last week the following: "As of August 13, 2024, we estimate that COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 25 states, declining or likely declining in 5 states, and are stable or uncertain in 17 states."

HSHS officials in O'Fallon, IL., said for those experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, there are several options available. Appointments can be made at retail pharmacies, or individuals can utilize public testing sites such as local health departments. These locations also offer at-home testing kits for purchase.

"The U.S. government continues to provide free COVID-19 tests to uninsured individuals and underserved communities through existing outreach programs," HSHS said. "Residents are encouraged to contact a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-funded health center or an Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) location to learn how to access these low- or no-cost tests."

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital said it emphasizes the importance of not using emergency rooms for testing if you do not require emergency care and have no symptoms or only mild to moderate symptoms.

"Instead, individuals are urged to utilize local testing sites or at-home tests to confirm the illness," HSHS said. "This guidance aims to ensure that emergency rooms remain available for those in need of urgent medical attention while providing accessible testing options for the broader community."