O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital presented the quarterly National DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and the Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award to two deserving colleagues.

Liberty Jamison, RN, from telemetry, was nominated by a patient who noted how she calmed him during his stay and that she “always gave 100%” for him and her other patients. Jamison recently completed the RN Residency program through Hospital Sisters Health System in November 2021.

A total of 19 DAISY nominations were received this quarter alone, showing that great care happens at St. Elizabeth’s and it is acknowledged by patients, colleagues and leadership. DAISY nominees consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care, serving as outstanding role models in the nursing community.

To complement the DAISY Award, the BEE Award was created by St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to recognize outstanding teamwork provided by support colleagues in other departments.

Rita Gassmann, social worker, received the BEE Award. Gassmann was nominated by a colleague who noted that Rita makes impossible situations possible and is able to help patients in extremely complex cases. Recently, a patient had a family member who passed away and they were upset that they would not be able to attend services because they were still hospitalized. Gassmann worked with the family and funeral home to have a letter from the patient read at the funeral, so the patient’s sentiments were shared, and they were able to say good-bye.

Fifteen nominations were received this quarter for the BEE awards.

Distribution of the nationally recognized DAISY Award and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s BEE Award have been made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

Nominations for future DAISY, BEE and other awards at St. Elizabeth’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and an online nomination form can be found at hshs.org/StElizabeths/Patients-Guests/Recognize-a-Colleague.

