O’FALLON, IL – On June 26, 2020, an online graduation ceremony was held for 13 physicians in the Saint Louis University (SLU) Family Medicine Residency Program at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Graduates were thanked for their dedication and commitment to providing high-quality care to patients at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital during the three-year training program and in the recent months of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“St. Elizabeth's is privileged to serve as a teaching hospital for the SLU program that partners with Scott Air Force Base and SIHF Healthcare to train new graduate physicians to become independent, experienced physicians,” noted Patti Fischer, president and CEO at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “As a teaching hospital, St. Elizabeth’s can bring some of the best and brightest young medical professionals into our facility, and the graduating class of 2020 is no exception. Especially during this pandemic, they rose to the occasion in a very unusual and stressful final year of their residency. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication and commitment to our patients.”

During the ceremony, Captain Thomas Schelby, M.D., received St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s 2020 Franciscan Spirit Award, presented by Vinay Bhooma, M.D., chief medical officer at the hospital. The award annually recognizes one resident who truly lives the Mission of St. Francis and the Hospital Sisters, and best exemplifies the Core Values of St. Elizabeth's Hospital: Respect, Care, Competence and Joy. Nominations are collected from clinical staff and other colleagues who have worked with the residents during their residency to determine the recipient.

Dr. Schelby is a graduate of University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Capt. Schelby has been assigned to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as a member of the residency faculty.

“Dr. Schelby was noted through numerous nominations as someone who always has a great positive attitude toward patients and colleagues. When speaking with patients, he gives his all by listening and spending extra time to meet whatever needs the patients have, even beyond medical treatment,” shared Bhooma. Nominations additionally noted his enthusiasm, respectful attitude and willingness to both learn from other members of the care team and take the time to teach others, all to build a stronger caregiving team for our patients.

Other awards announced include:

Family Medicine Faculty of the Year: Noah M. Cooperstein, M.D.

Volunteer Faculty of the Year: Jimmy L. Moss, M.D.

Residency Research Champion: Christina K. Loyke, D.O.

Society of Teachers of Family Medicine Resident Teacher of the Year: Anna T. Wiley, M.D.

The E. Charles Robacker Family Medicine Graduate: Lauren J. Redlinger, M.D.

The hospital congratulates the graduates on completing the program. The class of 2020 includes:

Brent W. Anstead, M.D.

Benjamin C. Beggs, M.D.

Captain Whay Y. Cheng, D.O.

Jarrett G. Dawson, M.D.

Vincent J. Duenas, M.D.

Captain Chad D. Law, D.O.

Captain Christina K. Loyke, D.O.

Captain Andrew D. Lyell, M.D.

Stanley J. Noll, M.D.

Captain Lauren J. Redlinger, M.D.

Captain Thomas M. Schelby, M.D.

Captain Meredith C. Starr, D.O.

Captain Anna T. Wiley, M.D.

The Saint Louis University Family Medicine Residency Program (Southwest Illinois) is unique in that it is a combined civilian-military residency sponsored by SLU, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, the 375th Medical Group at Scott Air Force Base and SIHF Healthcare. Residents are trained over a period of three years in a broad base of family medicine skills including adult medicine, pediatrics, OB/gyn, sports medicine, and geriatrics, among others. To learn more about the Saint Louis University Family Medicine Residency program and other St. Elizabeth’s teaching hospital programs, visit http://www.steliz.org/teachinghospital.

SLU Family Medicine Residency graduate Captain Thomas Schelby, M.D. was the recipient of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s 2020 Franciscan Spirit Award.

