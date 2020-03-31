O’FALLON, IL – Medical providers will be honored at health care organizations throughout the country March 30, 2020 during National Doctors’ Day. This annual event honors physicians for the important role they play in helping patients, promoting overall health and recognizes their significant accomplishments.

The annual event was first celebrated March 30, 1933, when Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, set a day aside to honor physicians. From those beginnings in Winder, Georgia, the celebration spread, and the House and Senate officially declared March 30 National Doctors’ Day in 1990.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is always grateful for the physicians that they work alongside but particularly this year with the COVID-19 pandemic occurring across the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

President and CEO Patti Fischer shared, “We are facing a time in our history where the roles we fill in health care are focused and united like never before. This is our calling and I am extremely grateful to our physician partners for their service to the community.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vinay Bhooma shared, “St. Elizabeth’s Hospital thanks our physicians for the work that they do every day, but in this unprecedented time in our nation, we are incredibly grateful for the invaluable role they play in emergency response. As a fellow physician, I am proud to partner with them in keeping our patients and community safe and well cared for at all times.”

To find physicians in the area, visit St. Elizabeth’s website at steliz.org and select “Find a Doctor.”

More like this: