O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital honored all nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2025, and proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Nursing Exemplar Awards.
National Nurses Week is a dedicated time to thank and recognize the hundreds of nurses who serve throughout the country and world. The nurses of St. Elizabeth’s are the heart of our hospital, often working long hours under stressful conditions to save lives, help the sick heal and assist doctors in providing care.
HSHS Southern Illinois Market Chief Nursing Officer, Regina Peterson, shared her pride in the care provided by the nursing staff. “Nursing isn't just a career; it's a calling. Our team is passionate about serving our patients and community with compassionate, high-quality care. We’re proud to recognize them during Nurses Week and to thank them for all that they do,” she said.
During National Nurses Week, St. Elizabeth’s hosted the annual Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony. Nominations for various nursing awards were submitted by colleagues, physicians, leaders and others to highlight the above and beyond work of individuals who pursue excellence in their nursing role.
Excellence in Nursing
- Amy Leeburton, RN ICU
- Elizabeth Ellett, RN, Surgery
- Heather Agnew, RN, ICU
- Kaylee Fritts, Care Management Case Manager
- Tiffany Cox-Parker, RN, Endo/Gastroenterology
Charge Nurse of the Year
- Mckenzi Mitchell, RN, Telemetry
Educator of the Year
- Renee Vanderver, RN, ICU
Rookie of the Year
- Daria Wills, RN, ICU
Preceptor of the Year
- Amy Leeburton, RN, ICU
Partner in Nursing
- Denise James, Health Clerk, ICU
Nurse Leader of the Year
- Kacey Frederking, ICU Managee
Following in the footsteps of our founding Hospital Sisters for 150 years
This year is the 150th anniversary of the arrival of our founding Hospital Sisters of St. Francis in the United States. Accepting an invitation from Bishop Peter Baltes, Diocese of Alton, Illinois, 20 Sisters from Germany arrived in the U.S. on November 3, 1875. In addition to Alton, he sent small groups to Springfield, Belleville, Effingham, East St. Louis, and Litchfield. They learned English, introduced themselves to the people of the area, and began nursing care. Hospital Sisters Health System evolved from these humble beginnings and is now serving communities across Southern and Central Illinois and Eastern Wisconsin.
“The Mission of our founding Hospital Sisters is in our hands to carry forth,” Peterson said. “Please join me and St. Elizabeth’s administration in thanking these dedicated health professionals whose skill, care, and commitment to excellence makes a difference in all our lives.”
For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.
