O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital honored all nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2025, and proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Nursing Exemplar Awards.

National Nurses Week is a dedicated time to thank and recognize the hundreds of nurses who serve throughout the country and world. The nurses of St. Elizabeth’s are the heart of our hospital, often working long hours under stressful conditions to save lives, help the sick heal and assist doctors in providing care.

HSHS Southern Illinois Market Chief Nursing Officer, Regina Peterson, shared her pride in the care provided by the nursing staff. “Nursing isn't just a career; it's a calling. Our team is passionate about serving our patients and community with compassionate, high-quality care. We’re proud to recognize them during Nurses Week and to thank them for all that they do,” she said.

During National Nurses Week, St. Elizabeth’s hosted the annual Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony. Nominations for various nursing awards were submitted by colleagues, physicians, leaders and others to highlight the above and beyond work of individuals who pursue excellence in their nursing role.

Excellence in Nursing

Amy Leeburton, RN ICU

Elizabeth Ellett, RN, Surgery

Heather Agnew, RN, ICU

Kaylee Fritts, Care Management Case Manager

Tiffany Cox-Parker, RN, Endo/Gastroenterology

Charge Nurse of the Year

Mckenzi Mitchell, RN, Telemetry

Educator of the Year

Renee Vanderver, RN, ICU

Rookie of the Year

Daria Wills, RN, ICU

Preceptor of the Year

Amy Leeburton, RN, ICU

Partner in Nursing

Denise James, Health Clerk, ICU

Nurse Leader of the Year

Kacey Frederking, ICU Managee

Following in the footsteps of our founding Hospital Sisters for 150 years

This year is the 150th anniversary of the arrival of our founding Hospital Sisters of St. Francis in the United States. Accepting an invitation from Bishop Peter Baltes, Diocese of Alton, Illinois, 20 Sisters from Germany arrived in the U.S. on November 3, 1875. In addition to Alton, he sent small groups to Springfield, Belleville, Effingham, East St. Louis, and Litchfield. They learned English, introduced themselves to the people of the area, and began nursing care. Hospital Sisters Health System evolved from these humble beginnings and is now serving communities across Southern and Central Illinois and Eastern Wisconsin.

“The Mission of our founding Hospital Sisters is in our hands to carry forth,” Peterson said. “Please join me and St. Elizabeth’s administration in thanking these dedicated health professionals whose skill, care, and commitment to excellence makes a difference in all our lives.”

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org .

