O’FALLON, Ill. — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) St. Elizabeth’s Hospital ceremonially broke ground on the future location of its new outpatient surgery center and medical office building on Monday, July 28. The hospital’s Certificate of Need (CON) received unanimous approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) in March 2025 for the addition of this important project on the hospital’s campus.

“We are excited to be able to bring much-needed, local health care resources to our community,” shared Chris Klay, President and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “The surgical treatment center addresses the growing need for a more convenient and accessible location for minor outpatient surgeries and procedures that can be done on a same-day basis, with no need for an inpatient stay.”

The project is a $50 million investment that illustrates HSHS’ and St. Elizabeth’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to local care and meeting the need for high-quality health care for patients and the region. The three-story, 70,000-square-foot building will include:

Four state-of-the-art operating suites

Two additional procedure rooms

Six post-anesthesia care rooms

Sixteen prep and recovery stations

Diagnostic imaging, including Open MRI, X-ray and Mammography

The medical office building features space for physician specialty clinics and new providers to serve patients on St. Elizabeth’s campus

“Through this project and other strategic plans, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital continues to navigate the current-day challenges of a changing health care landscape to ensure those we serve have the care options they deserve, close to home, for many more years to come,” said Klay.

Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

Klay was joined by hospital board members, O’Fallon – Shiloh City and Chamber of Commerce members, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation Leadership Council members, contractors and other HSHS leaders for the groundbreaking ceremony.

