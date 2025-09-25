O’FALLON, Ill. — On Saturday, Oct. 11, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will host a free educational seminar to raise awareness of the benefits of deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The seminar will feature the latest advancements in Medtronic’s DBS therapy and is open to patients, caregivers and health care professionals.

Like a cardiac pacemaker, but for the brain, DBS therapy with the Percept™ DBS system and BrainSense™ technology can help control debilitating tremors for a person living with Parkinson’s. It is an established, safe and effective therapy for movement disorders and epilepsy. Medtronic is the originator and world leader in DBS therapy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Leading the seminar are Dr. Raghav Govindarajan, HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic, and Dr. Sarah Travers, St. Louis Neurology. They will discuss the benefits of DBS therapy and how it enables clinicians to personalize and adapt the patient’s treatment to their individual needs.

The free seminar will be Saturday, Oct. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Renth Board Conference Room in HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. To learn more and register, contact Dana Tucker at dana.tucker@medtronic.com or call 636-288-2121.

DBS therapy is not for everyone. Please consult your physician. Only your doctor can determine if DBS therapy is right for you. A prescription is required.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org .

More like this: