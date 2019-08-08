HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients
(O’Fallon, IL) – Prairie Heart and Vascular Institute at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has
received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ? MI Registry Silver
Performance Achievement Award for 2019. St. Elizabeth’s is one of only 86 hospitals
nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher
standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that St. Elizabeth’s has reached an
the aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American
College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
To receive the Chest Pain ? MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, St.
Elizabeth’s Hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ? MI Registry for
four consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific
performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality
improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline
recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Prairie Heart and Vascular Center at HSHS St.
Elizabeth’s Hospital has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for
improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos,
MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia
Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the
the registry, St. Elizabeth’s has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive
treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
The Center for Disease Control estimates that over 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack
each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely
blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon
arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation
counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.
“Our interdisciplinary team of cardiovascular professionals, Prairie Heart physicians and
EMS partners are dedicated to providing excellent care for our heart attack patients” said Bonnie
Schnieder, MS, RT, cardiovascular services director. “We are pleased to be recognized for our
dedication and achievements in cardiac care by both of these nationally known organizations.”
Chest Pain ? MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart
attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national
the standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for
patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters
Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham,
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St.
Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
