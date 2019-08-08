HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (O’Fallon, IL) – Prairie Heart and Vascular Institute at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has

received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ? MI Registry Silver

Performance Achievement Award for 2019. St. Elizabeth’s is one of only 86 hospitals

nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher

standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that St. Elizabeth’s has reached an

the aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American

College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ? MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, St.

Elizabeth’s Hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ? MI Registry for

four consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific

performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality

improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline

recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Prairie Heart and Vascular Center at HSHS St.

Elizabeth’s Hospital has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for

improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos,

MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia

Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the

the registry, St. Elizabeth’s has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive

treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

The Center for Disease Control estimates that over 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack

each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely

blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon

arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation

counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“Our interdisciplinary team of cardiovascular professionals, Prairie Heart physicians and

EMS partners are dedicated to providing excellent care for our heart attack patients” said Bonnie

Schnieder, MS, RT, cardiovascular services director. “We are pleased to be recognized for our

dedication and achievements in cardiac care by both of these nationally known organizations.”

Chest Pain ? MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart

attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national

the standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for

patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters

Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham,

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St.

