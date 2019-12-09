In November, nearly 300 people gathered at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, IL and celebrated the annual Elizabethan Gala Fundraiser, raising nearly $140,000 to benefit the new HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Radiation Oncology Center set to open in early 2020. The traditional fall event featured an evening of fellowship and fundraising accompanied by dinner and music. This year featured entertainment by the Fabulous Motown Revue and was emceed by the Southern Illinois Director for HSHS Medical Group, Dr. Robert Farmer.

“We are always grateful to our community, physicians, and colleagues who come out year-after-year to support our annual Elizabethan Gala,” stated David Garris, Director of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. “Thanks to their generosity, St. Elizabeth’s Foundation is able to provide technology and resources to enhance patient care for our region.”

As part of the new Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon, the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Radiation Oncology Center represents an ongoing investment in the region and solidifies HSHS’s desire to provide leading cancer care for an ever-expanding Metro-East community. This commitment will elevate the quality and accessibility of cancer care on this side of the river.

The radiation oncology center is being built to accommodate a new $2.7 million Linear Accelerator Radiotherapy System. This state-of-the-art equipment will provide image-guided radiosurgery and radiotherapy capability to treat tumors and lesions throughout the body. The system will help patients heal from significantly fewer and shorter sessions than with conventional radiation therapy. This reduction in treatment exposure will lower the risk of side effects commonly associated with radiation therapy.

In addition to celebrating the building of the new cancer center, St. Elizabeth’s Foundation awarded the 2019 Elizabethan Award to Holland Construction CEO Bruce Holland for his unwavering commitment to the mission and values of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

About Elizabethan Award Recipient Bruce Holland: Bruce Holland serves as CEO of Holland Construction Services which he founded in 1986. Under his leadership, Holland Construction Services has developed a strong company culture that balances personal family and business family, customer and employee satisfaction, and controlled growth that allows the company to maintain both its values and its close relationships with customers, while still providing the high-quality service, for which it’s known.

Bruce has served on the boards of numerous organizations over the years including executive committees of the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois (past president), the St. Louis Regional Chamber, and the Regional Business Council. He also served as Chairman of the Mississippi River Bridge Committee to gain consensus between Illinois and Missouri political leadership and both Departments of Transportation to plan and fund what is now the Stan Musial Bridge.

Bruce has also been a lifelong supporter and friend of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. In addition to receiving the Elizabethan Award, Bruce has been recognized by numerous organizations, including the United Way, the Boy Scouts of America, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Belleville Diocese, for his altruistic commitment to his community and his faith.

