O’FALLON, Ill. — On Friday, Nov. 1, at the 2024 Elizabethan Gala fundraiser, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation will present Herb Roach, Mayor of the City of O’Fallon, with the 2024 Elizabethan Award. The award recognizes Mayor Roach for his commitment to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the expansion of health care services in Southwestern Illinois.

Mayor Roach is a longtime advocate of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and has championed the expansion of our mission as a community member, business owner, alderman and mayor.

He consistently advocates for accessible health care, and his support of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital related projects has led to significant growth in the availability of health care services in the metro east. Since he was elected as mayor in 2017, new care locations were opened, including the HSHS St Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy Clinic at the Metro Rec Plex in 2019 and the O’Fallon Cancer Care Center in 2020.

“Mayor Roach is a true community partner and a friend of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. We are honored to present him with the 2024 Elizabethan Award,” said David Garris, Director of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation.

Originating as the “Elizabethan Holiday,” celebrating the Feast of St. Elizabeth, the traditional fall event was transformed into a gala fundraiser in 2012. Since then, the Foundation’s annual Elizabethan Gala has raised more than $1.6 million for programs and equipment at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

The 2024 Elizabethan will be held at the Regency Conference Center on Friday, Nov. 1, with the evening featuring cocktails and dinner, a short program and live entertainment. All proceeds will support HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for this event or to make reservations, visit steliz.org/gala or call 618-234-2120, ext. 12446.

