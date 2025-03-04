SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), a leading Catholic health ministry with operations in Illinois and Wisconsin, announced today that Kelley Kostich, Ph.D., RN, NE-BC, has been named System Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive. She will join HSHS on March 31.

HSHS has a location in O'Fallon, IL.

In this role, Kostich will oversee system nursing practice, nursing standardization, clinical education and St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kostich is an exceptional nursing executive with depth of experience on the clinical and executive sides. She joins HSHS from Detroit Medical Center (DMC) Children’s Hospital of Michigan (CHM) in Detroit, Michigan, the flagship children’s hospital for Tenet Healthcare, where she serves as the Chief Nursing Officer.

Her previous experience includes serving in St. Louis, Missouri, as Administrative Director of Nursing Operations (Neonatal Services) for SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital; Director of the Orthopedic Center and Sports Medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital; and Program Manager at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She also served as a clinical nurse and Assistant Nurse Manager at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Kostich has a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri, and a Master of Science in healthcare and nursing administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

“We are so pleased to have Kelley join our organization,” said Kathy Donovan, Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer for HSHS. “Drawing on her extensive clinical and executive experience, she will bring valuable leadership expertise in quality, operations and growth initiatives to strengthen our outstanding nursing team.”

More like this: