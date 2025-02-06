SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), a leading Catholic health ministry with operations in Illinois and Wisconsin, announced today that Dr. Douglas Barton has been named Southern Illinois Market Chief Medical Officer. He will join HSHS on Feb. 10. HSHS has a hospital in O'Fallon, IL.

In this role, Dr. Barton will be leading and coordinating medical staff operations at HSHS ministries in the Southern Illinois Market, which includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Dr. Barton is an experienced physician executive with a proven record of improving hospital-wide patient outcomes at multiple health care systems. He is also accomplished at collaborating with community and cross-continuum partners, achieving improved patient outcomes. Dr. Barton comes to HSHS having most recently served as interim CMO at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, California, while also serving as a National Baldrige Examiner, reviewing health care systems’ organizational performance against Baldrige criteria to enhance each system’s ability to execute key organizational initiatives.

Dr. Barton has a master’s in health administration from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, and is a Certified Physician Executive from the American Association for Physician Leadership. A board-certified pediatrician, he received his medical degree from the University of California San Diego, and completed his residency in pediatrics at Washington University in St. Louis.

For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org.

