Dr. Yanni.

SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), a leading Catholic health ministry with operations in Illinois and Wisconsin, announced today that Leanne M. Yanni, MD, MHCM, FACP, has been named President and CEO of Illinois Physician Enterprise for HSHS. Dr. Yanni will begin March 17.

In this role, Dr. Yanni will have strategic and operational responsibility for HSHS Medical Group, Prairie Cardiovascular, Physician Clinical Integration Network, LLC (PCIN), HSHS ACO, LLC, and Prairie Education & Research Cooperative (PERC). Dr. Yanni is a collaborative physician executive with over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in navigating change and transformation in matrixed organizations.

She comes to HSHS from the Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) system, where she most recently served as the Market Ambulatory Chief Medical Officer for the Bon Secours Richmond Market in Richmond, Virginia, with seven hospitals and 400 employed providers. Concurrently, she has been serving as Chief Medical Officer for St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Bon Secours 390- bed flagship hospital. “

We are so pleased to have Dr. Yanni join our organization,” said Dr. Kevin L. Lewis, Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer for HSHS.

“Dr. Yanni is a dynamic and visionary leader who brings a wealth of experience in engaging and empowering individuals and teams to enhance quality and efficiency, while leading with integrity.”

