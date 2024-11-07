O'FALLON — Dr. Steven D. Morton, D.O., an orthopedic surgeon with HSHS Medical Groups in Breese and Highland, has received the Donald Siehl Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics (AOAO), the highest award granted by the organization.

The honor is given to a member who, in the opinion of the academy’s board of directors, has made a major contribution and commitment to the AOAO during his/her professional career. Dr. Morton accepted the prestigious award during the organization’s annual fall meeting held October 24-26 in Boston.

“I was humbled by the recognition from my colleagues and peers for my contributions to osteopathic medicine and orthopedic surgery,” Morton said.

He counts the gratitude from his patients as an indicator of his overall success.

“When a patient tells me, ‘You gave me my life back,’ after a knee or total hip replacement, I know I’ve fulfilled my purpose,” Morton said. “Working primarily in Highland and Breese, I enjoy getting to know the families of my patients and it is nice to have a community that supports and believes in you.”

Morton performs surgeries at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He received his medical education from the University of New England, College of Osteopathic Medicine; completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Deaconess Medical Center; and received a fellowship in orthopaedic trauma from University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. He is board certified by the AOAO.

