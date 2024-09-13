Macee SmithO’FALLON — HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Macee Smith, APRN, to their medical team. Smith specializes in pain management and sees patients at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Interventional Pain Management Center, located at Three St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 3800 in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith is a skilled family nurse practitioner offering patient-first care alongside pain management specialist Dr. Kristina Naseer. Smith earned her Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University, in St. Louis, Missouri, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.

To schedule an appointment with Smith, ask your primary care physician about a referral to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Interventional Pain Management Center.

For more information about HSHS Medical Group, visit hshsmedicalgroup.org.

More like this:

State of Illinois approves HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Plans for New Surgical Treatment Center and Medical Office
Mar 19, 2025
HSHS Medical Group – O’Fallon Welcomes Nicole Garner, PA-C, Orthopedics
2 days ago
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2025  
Jan 3, 2025
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital In O'Fallon Recaps Year Of Quality Recognitions
Jan 30, 2025
HSHS Names Southern Illinois Market Chief Medical Officer
Feb 6, 2025

 