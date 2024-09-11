O’FALLON — HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome two specialty providers to their medical team. Lawrence Barnes, PA, who specializes in gastroenterology, and Rebecca Harris, APRN, who specializes in neurology, see patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in O’Fallon, located at Three St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 5000 in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Barnes is a certified physician assistant who joined HSHS Medical Group in spring 2024. He has over 22 years of clinical experience in diagnosing and treating acute, chronic, single and multi-system diseases in patients of all ages. He earned his Bachelor of Science in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska School of Medicine. As a certified physician assistant, Barnes also has extensive experience in minor surgical procedures, health maintenance, patient education and preventive medicine.

Also joining HSHS Medical Group in spring 2024, Harris is a skilled family nurse practitioner offering patient-first care alongside neurologists Dr. Raghav Govindarajan and Dr. Christina Overmann. Previously serving as a staff nurse since 2012, she has been a nurse practitioner since 2019, helping patients at an outpatient mental health facility, diagnosing and treating those with chronic and acute disorders. Harris earned her Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain University in Addison, Illinois, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

To schedule an appointment with either Barnes or Harris, please call 618-641-5803 or visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org. Kim Schneider, HSHS Medical Group patient advocate, is also available to assist with scheduling needs at 844-520-8897.

About Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is a Catholic health care ministry founded in 1875. Dedicated to our Mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through high-quality Franciscan health care, HSHS clinicians provide exceptional care centered on the whole person. Based in Springfield, Illinois, HSHS employs more than 11,000 colleagues who provide care in 13 acute-care, children’s and critical-access hospitals and home health and hospice programs in Central and Southern Illinois and Eastern Wisconsin. HSHS is aligned with more than 1,000 primary and specialty physicians and advanced practitioners through its owned affiliates HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular and its partnership with Prevea Health. For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org.

