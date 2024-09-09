O'FALLON — HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Dr. Gregorio Climaco, family medicine, to their team. Dr. Climaco is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine – O’Fallon, located at 1512 North Green Mount Road, Suite 108 in O’Fallon.

As a primary care physician, Dr. Climaco cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness, well-child visits, women’s health care, and acute and chronic illness management.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Climaco earned his Bachelor of Science in biological sciences, medical science at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. Dr. Climaco completed a family medicine residency at Saint Louis University - Southwest Illinois Family Medicine Residency. A Mascoutah native, he will be practicing alongside his father, Dr. Gregory Climaco.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Climaco, please call 618-624-5510 or schedule online at hshsmedicalgroup.org.

Kim Schneider, HSHS Medical Group patient advocate, is also available to assist with scheduling needs at 844-520-8897.

More like this: