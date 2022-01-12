CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IL – Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, HSHS Medical Group now offers Pfizer COVID boosters to individuals 12 years and older.

“COVID cases are skyrocketing in Illinois. Because of the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, getting your booster is now just as vital as your first and second doses of COVID vaccine,” says James M. Bock, MD, chief physician executive of HSHS Medical Group. “With the recent increase in COVID cases in Illinois our clinics are very busy. HSHS Medical Group drive-thru appointments for testing and vaccines are booking up quickly. And our colleagues in local HSHS hospitals are working hard to care for an influx of patients with critical needs due to COVID, as well as continuing to care for those without COVID who need hospitalization. Please get the vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones as well as to help your local health care workers manage this surge.”

COVID vaccines at HSHS Drive-Thru Care

HSHS Drive-Thru Care in Decatur, Springfield, and O’Fallon has the following COVID vaccine options available:

First and second doses for individuals 12 years and older. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine.

Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna for individuals with compromised immune systems. It should be 28 days or longer since the second dose was received.

Pfizer boosters are available to individuals 12+ years old five months or longer since the second dose was received. Moderna boosters are available for individuals 18+ years old six months or longer since the second dose was received.

COVID testing with HSHS

If you do not need emergent care and are seeking a routine COVID test, please use a local testing site instead of an emergency room to allow area hospitals to focus on those who need hospitalization. If you have shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, or other serious concerns, please go to the emergency room for care.

If you need a return to work or school test, have no symptoms or mild to moderate symptoms, make an appointment at HSHS Medical Group’s drive-thru, retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, or utilize other public testing sites.

How to make a vaccine or testing appointment at HSHS Drive-Thru Care

It is free and easy to create a MyHSHS account and schedule an appointment online:

Go to www.myhshs.org.

Login or create a MyHSHS account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

Click “COVID-19 Test/Vaccine” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a test or a first, second or third dose vaccine appointment.

You will be able to choose from available appointments at our Springfield, Decatur and O’Fallon drive-thru locations.

Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707. Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be scheduled online via MyHSHS.

If appointments are full, please check back as additional days and times will be added based on available vaccine supplies and clinic days. You can also visit www.vaccines.gov/search for other vaccine and testing options in your area. To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.

