O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Allison Harris, PA-C, to HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – St. Elizabeth’s at 3 St. Elizabeth Blvd., Suite 5000, in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Harris is a certified physician assistant with a clinical focus in gastroenterology. She provides compassionate, patient-centered care through open communication, trust and individualized attention.

Harris takes time to listen, educate and partner with her patients to develop care plans tailored to their unique needs and long-term health goals. She earned a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana. She holds a Master of Science in biology from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana. Harris resides in O’Fallon.

In her free time, she enjoys strength training, reading, meal prepping and exploring the local food and small business scene. For more information about HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – St. Elizabeth’s, call 618-641-5803 or visit hshs.org.

