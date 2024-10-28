SHILOH — HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Dr. Emily Dahm, family medicine, to their team. Dr. Dahm is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine –Shiloh, located at 1116 Hartman Lane in Shiloh.

As a primary care physician, Dr. Dahm cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness, well-child visits, women’s health care, and acute and chronic illness management.

Dr. Dahm is an Illinois native who has returned to serve her community. She earned her Bachelor of Medical Science at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. She received her medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine also in St. Louis. Dr. Dahm completed a family medicine residency at Saint Louis University – Southwest Illinois Family Medicine Residency in Belleville, Illinois.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Dahm, please call 618-641-9011 or schedule online at hshsmedicalgroup.org.

Kim Schneider, HSHS Medical Group patient advocate, is also available to assist with your scheduling needs at 844-520-8897.

