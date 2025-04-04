O’FALLON, Ill. – HSHS Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Nicole Garner, PA-C, to their team in O’Fallon.

Garner is now accepting patients of all ages at HSHS Medical Group Orthopedic & Sports Medicine – O’Fallon, located at 670 Pierce Blvd., Suite 200, in O’Fallon. Garner is a skilled physician assistant with expertise in treating musculoskeletal injuries and disorders resulting from repetitive movements, heavy lifting, injuries and diseases.

She is dedicated to helping patients recover from injuries and improve their quality of life by alleviating pain. Garner earned a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Carbondale.

She obtained her Bachelor of Science in biological sciences, medical science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville.

To schedule an appointment with Garner, visit hshsmedicalgroup.org or call 618-206-2094. New HSHS Medical Group patients can call Kim Schneider, HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate, at 844-520-8897 to help set up their first appointment.

