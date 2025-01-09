SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals in Illinois are pleased to announce the top nameschosen for babies born at these southern Illinois hospitals in 2024.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon

Top Boy Name

Oliver, which has been the top baby boy name since 2020.

Top Girl Name

Amelia, which has been the top baby girl name since 2022.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese

Article continues after sponsor message

Top Boy Names

Oliver and Theodore (tied)

Top Girl Name

Ivy

These names were part of the over 1,200 babies delivered at these hospitals in 2024.

For others expecting in 2025, St. Elizabeth’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, including prenatal classes which can be found on St. Elizabeth's and St. Joseph's websites under Classes and Events.

Both hospitals focus on offering safe, quality care for mothers and babies. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital recently launched an Obstetric Emergency Department (OB ED) for pregnant patients facing pregnancy concerns or a pregnancy or postpartum-related medical emergency, along with adding an OB/Gyn Hospitalist program. Additionally, St. Joseph’s Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care, recognizing its integrated, coordinated, patient-centered care for complicated and uncomplicated pregnancies and births.

For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org.

More like this: