O’FALLON— The Hospice Team of HSHS Home Care invites community members to join them at a Candlelight Memorial on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Chapel, 1 St Elizabeth's Blvd., O’Fallon, Illinois.

The service will be a time to honor and remember during the holiday season the memory of loved ones lost. Everyone attending is invited to bring a photo of their loved one for the memorial board during the event.

Other Candlelight Memorials being held by HSHS Home Care in the region also open to the public:

  • Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. – HSHS St. John’s Hospital Chapel, 800 E. Carpenter St., Springfield.

For more information or bereavement support, call HSHS Home Care at 217-685-0702. For more information about HSHS Home Care, visit hshshomecare.org.

