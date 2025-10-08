SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) and Chapter, an independent Medicare adviser, are partnering to offer current and newly eligible Medicare patients free, unbiased consultations on choosing a Medicare plan that best fits their health care needs.

Chapter advisers provide expert, up-to-date information about Medicare Supplement (aka Medigap), Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans. They are trained to assist existing Medicare patients aged 65 or older maintain or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) beginning Oct. 15 and continuing through Dec. 7. They also offer guidance year-round to patients who become Medicare-eligible on their 65th birthday.

HSHS is committed to ensuring patients and all members of the community have access to compassionate, high-quality health care through all stages of life.

“Choosing a Medicare plan can be overwhelming, with many factors to consider,” said Jeffery Sterling, HSHS Vice President of Managed Care. “By leveraging Chapter's technology and expertise, HSHS aims to provide our patients with the information they need to find the best fit for their needs.”

“Chapter utilizes a state-of-the-art platform to guide patients through the Medicare plan selection process,” said Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz, CEO of Chapter. “HSHS’ Mission to provide compassionate, high-quality health care aligns with our own vision at Chapter. Together, we can help individuals navigate the confusing world of Medicare, ensuring they get the right coverage.”

HSHS patients interested in receiving personalized Medicare guidance can book an appointment online at askchapter.org/hshs or by phone at 855-636-0583. Those interested in learning more about Chapter’s approach to Medicare advice can visit askchapter.org.

For more information about HSHS, visit hshs.org.

