SPRINGFIELD – Hospital Sisters Health System is excited to announce “The Heart of Medicine,” a half-hour documentary on the history and groundbreaking cardiac treatments of Prairie Cardiovascular, will air March 11 at 6:30 p.m. on KMOV-TV in St. Louis, WAND-TV in Decatur and WSIL-TV in Carbondale.

The program recalls the medical group’s founder, Dr. James T. Dove, while highlighting patient stories of the innovative, lifesaving care offered by Prairie’s more than 100 board-certified physicians and advanced practice clinicians, including cardiologist Dr. Ziad Issa.

Dr. Issa has been part of Prairie Cardiovascular for 20 years, and in September was named Executive Director of the nonprofit organization, which stands as the Midwest’s largest group of nationally recognized cardiologists. Because of his significant contributions to the field of cardiac electrophysiology, Dr. Issa draws patients from across the country and globe to Prairie for the successful treatment of heart rhythm disorders.

The documentary will be posted on the Prairie Cardiovascular website – hshs.org/heart – following the broadcast.

