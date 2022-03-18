SPRINGFIELD – HSHS today announced the appointment of Chris Klay to serve as President and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Klay currently serves as President and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL. He will begin his new role on May 1, 2022.

“I am honored for the opportunity to join the dedicated colleagues, medical staff members, and volunteers of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in their successful work and look forward to serving the metro-east community,” said Klay. “Founded on our Franciscan traditions and Hospital Sisters’ core values of Care, Competence, Joy, and Respect, St. Elizabeth’s is a leader in delivering high-quality health care in the region and I am excited to support and advance this legacy.”

Since joining HSHS in 2009, Chris was been responsible for various aspects of hospital operations in our western Wisconsin hospitals, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, wound care, sleep lab, and respiratory therapy. At St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chris has improved colleague engagement outcomes, increased net patient revenue, expanded telemedicine services, increased market share, and implemented growth strategies including a new outpatient surgery center, a general surgery clinic, and a primary care clinic. He also generated an increase of over $11 million from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021 due to effective provider recruitment, operational volumes, and expenses management.

“Chris has shown to be a proven leader in the HSHS, serving in both Illinois and Western Wisconsin Divisions, and we look forward to him bringing his leadership skills to St. Elizabeth’s,” HSHS Illinois Division Interim President and CEO Therese Pandl said. “His experience in patient-centered care and collaborative leadership practices demonstrates a true commitment to our HSHS Mission.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Klay received his Master of Healthcare Administration from Ohio University and his Master of Arts in Physical Therapy from the College of St. Scholastica. He completed a fellowship with the Advisory Board Company in Healthcare Executive Leadership in 2015 and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Klay succeeds Patti Fischer, who served as President and CEO from May 2018 to November 2021, and Brandon Fish who currently serves as interim President and CEO.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 Local Systems and physician practices in Illinois (Belleville, Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, Shelbyville, and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

More like this: