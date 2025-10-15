

HOYLETON — Hoyleton Youth & Family Services (HYFS) is thrilled to announce it has received a transformative $60,000 grant from The Maschhoffs Impact to fully fund the creation of an All-Abilities Playground — a first-of-its-kind inclusive play space designed for children of every ability.

The playground, to be located on HYFS’s therapeutic residential campus, will provide a safe, welcoming environment where all children — regardless of physical or developmental challenges — can play, explore, and thrive together.

“This project perfectly embodies our mission to make lasting contributions in the communities we call home,” said Danielle Solis, Chair of The Maschhoffs Impact. “We’re proud to partner with Hoyleton Youth & Family Services in creating a space that will bring joy and inclusion for generations to come.”

Meghan Seipp, Director of Philanthropy at HYFS, expressed gratitude for the gift: “The Maschhoffs Impact has made our vision a reality. This playground will ensure every child in our care has a place where they can enjoy being a child while feeling accepted, included, and celebrated.”

The All-Abilities Playground represents a milestone in HYFS’s ongoing mission to empower youth and families to experience wholeness of life. By providing inclusive, developmentally focused care, HYFS continues to expand opportunities for children in the child welfare system to grow and heal in supportive, community-centered environments.

About Hoyleton Youth & Family Services

Hoyleton Youth & Family Services is a nonprofit dedicated to helping children and families build stronger, healthier lives. Through therapeutic foster care, residential services, community outreach, and advocacy, HYFS serves thousands of individuals across southern Illinois each year.

About The Maschhoffs Impact

The Maschhoffs Impact is the charitable arm of The Maschhoffs, one of the largest family-owned pork production networks in North America. With a mission to strengthen rural communities, the foundation supports initiatives in education, health, and family well-being.

