Our Daily Show Interview: Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors Partners 4 Pets: Howl-O-Ween!

SAINT JACOB - Community members can adopt pets, trick-or-treat, play games and have fun at the ninth annual Howl-O-Ween Open House & Pet Adoption event.

From 12–3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors and Partners 4 Pets have collaborated to host Howl-O-Ween at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob. The family-friendly event will feature adoptable pets available for a $25 adoption fee as well as wild animals from local partners, live music, a balloon artist, raffles and additional fun.

“We just thought that pets and finding homes for them was a great deal,” said Amy with Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors. “The day of, of course, we have lots of fun things to do. Even if you aren’t wanting to adopt a pet that day, come out, support them. We have food and prizes and different things. All that money goes directly to Partners 4 Pets.”

In addition to the 100 adoptable pets that will be onsite during Howl-O-Ween, Treehouse Wildlife Center will be present with a few wild animals. The Troy Police Department’s emotional support K9 Officer Salina will be available to greet visitors.

Costumes are encouraged, and kids can trick-or-treat at different stations throughout the Partners 4 Pets facility and property. Attendees can enjoy balloon art and face-painting. Brawell-Thompson & Friends will provide live music.

John with Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors will be on the grill, serving up hotdogs. You can also enjoy the famous vampire donuts and ghost donuts. Pets are welcome, though leashes are required.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds from the event benefit Partners 4 Pets. Erika with Partners 4 Pets noted that there are many ways to engage with the nonprofit, whether by coming by Howl-O-Ween, donating or volunteering.

“We have so many wonderful ways to get involved even if adopting is not in the cards for you right now,” she said.

As an organization, Partners 4 Pets works with local animal control agencies to house dogs and cats until they find their forever homes. Erika shared that they have plenty of animals ready to be adopted, and they hope to find homes for many of them on Saturday. The $25 adoption fee is, she added, “a bargain.”

“We’ve got a pet for everybody. Everybody deserves that love,” she said. “We have got just a huge, diverse spread of animals looking for homes. We’ve got kittens of every color, shape and size. We’ve got dogs and puppies and adult cats. We’ve got spicy ones and fun ones and sweet ones and cuddly ones and lazy ones.”

John and Amy added that their Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors agents are all sponsoring pets this year, providing the necessary funds for them to receive the veterinary care they require before they are adopted. It’s important to the agents to support the community, and John and Amy were happy to collaborate with Partners 4 Pets for another year of Howl-O-Ween and raising money for local animals.

“[The agents say,] ‘Give us something that we can volunteer our time and do because we want to give back to the community,’” John explained. “It’s a great opportunity for them.”

Community members have the chance to help, too, by coming out on Oct. 11. Visit the official Facebook event page for more information about Howl-O-Ween.

Check out the official Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors website to learn more about their business, agents and what they can do for you. Visit Partners4PetsIL.org to learn more about the Partners 4 Pets nonprofit.

More like this: