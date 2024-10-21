ST. CLAIR COUNTY - As Election Day approaches, there are a lot of options for early voting in St. Clair County.

Eligible voters can vote in-person at specified polling locations. This is helpful for many people who find it inconvenient or impossible to vote on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024.

How does it work?

Early voting works just like regular in-person voting. You will go to your specified polling place to cast your vote like you would in any election. However, your polling place might differ during early voting. Read on to find out where you can vote early in St. Clair County.

Who can vote early?

If you are registered to vote in Illinois, you are eligible for early voting.

How is my vote counted?

Early votes are not counted until the polls close on Election Day. Your vote is final once you cast your ballot.

Where do I vote early in Belleville?

You can vote at the St. Clair County Clerk’s Office, located at 10 Public Square in Belleville. Their hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 4, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Cahokia Heights?

You can vote at Jerome Early Childhood Center at 1825 Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. You can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 21–25. Then, hours increase to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 and on Nov. 4, 2024. On Saturday, Oct. 26, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 2, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, you can vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where do I vote early in Fairview Heights?

You can vote at The Rec Complex at 9950 Bunkum Road. You can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 21–25. Then, hours increase to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 and on Nov. 4, 2024. On Saturday, Oct. 26, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 2, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, you can vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where do I vote early in O’Fallon?

You will vote at the O’Fallon Township Office at 801 E. State Street in O’Fallon. You can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 21–25. Then, hours increase to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 and on Nov. 4, 2024. On Saturday, Oct. 26, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 2, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, you can vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about voting in St. Clair County, click here.

