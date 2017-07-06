How to update your email password Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. To change your email password please follow the steps below: Click this link to open the webmail: https://mail.riverbender.com Enter your full email address and current password. If you do not know your password you can call support at 618-465-9850 x 240 Once you are logged in click on 'Settings' Under 'My Settings' click on 'Account Settings' Enter your new password compliant password Article continues after sponsor message Click the 'Save' button to set your new password. Your new password is now set on the server. Your devices will now prompt you for your new password. Enter the new password on outlook or your mobile device. If you would like to learn how to add the email to outlook or any device click here. If you have any questions or problems creating a password or don't know your current password please contact support at 618-465-9850 x 240. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending