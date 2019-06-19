Talking to your child about drugs is a difficult thing to do, but every parent needs to have this critical conversation before it’s too late. For this conversation to truly be effective, you must have trust in place to ensure open communication. In most cases, drugs and alcohol are used as a way to fit in with peers or as a way to escape life’s stress. Honest conversations are dependent on non-judgmental listening and creating a safe environment where your child feels he can express his emotions

It’s important to create the kind of relationship with your child where he or she doesn’t feel the need to use drugs and alcohol to fit in or cope with difficult emotional issues that all teenagers, and even adults, face eventually. As kids and teens learn more about the world and how to operate in it, there are bound to be obstacles and pitfalls along the way. Though you want to be the kind of parent with whom your kids can confide in and trust, when difficult situations arise, you want to equip them with the necessary life tools to decrease their risk of succumbing to a dangerous world of experimentation. But life happens, and sometimes, if things go too far, you may need a drug testing kit for clear results.

Obviously, there will always be those who try to pressure others into using drugs and alcohol, but by starting to discuss addiction and prevention at an early age, kids can learn to tell the difference between using a prescription drug as prescribed by a doctor versus using prescription drugs that have been acquired illegally. There are many controversial opinions surrounding what actions are necessary when it comes to drug addiction, but it’s always best to get to the root of the problem with your child, which often includes difficulties with their emotional and mental wellbeing.

When a person’s life gets out of alignment, it is often very stressful and easier to turn to short-term coping mechanisms in order to dull the pain or shut down the painful thoughts he or she cannot escape. There is an enormous amount of performance pressure heaped on kids today which cannot be ignored, and while school sports are supposed to be a positive lesson in team building, they often become a breeding ground for addiction.

By pushing kids too hard and too fast, some will ultimately turn to drugs to gain a competitive edge, even at their own expense. Here again, the responsibility lies in creating a relationship of trust between child and parent. But what if that trust bridge fails? What if a child ends up being influenced by a friend, and he is drawn into the dark world of performance-enhancing drugs? Unfortunately, these drugs give kids a false sense of accomplishment and success, as well as create many dangerous health risks and negative long-term effects on their bodies and minds as well.

This is where drug testing comes into play. In order to protect your child from drug abuse, it’s helpful to have top quality tests, lab quality assurance, and a range of multi-panel data that provide parental peace of mind. For many young athletes, the simple knowledge of a drug testing policy is the deciding factor between them choosing to take illegal drugs and merely developing their natural ability.

While a variety of tests are available, the saliva test is by far the easiest to use. It is a simple cheek swab that produces results in minutes, providing the peace of mind that your child is free from the pull of drug addiction and abuse. Urine tests are also available over-the-counter. Again, as a parent or coach, it is imperative to maintain a solid, trusting relationship with the children in your life, so hopefully, you won’t need to perform drug testing too often. However, if you feel drug testing is necessary to ensure your child’s safety, there are many trusted drug testing companies out there, such as Test Country, that provide user-friendly, accurate tests and results.

If all preventative techniques fail and you believe a simple drug test will ease your mind, the cheek swab test is the safest, least invasive, and most difficult to cheat on, as it does not require privacy to administer. The cheek swab also gives you the most recent and accurate record of any drugs consumed during the previous 6 hours up to 2 days, as saliva is collected on the spot. For your peace of mind, and the safety of your child, monitor your child’s behavior, have open conversations with him or her about drugs and the negative effects of drug abuse, and consider drug testing, if necessary, to ensure your child’s physical and mental health.

Serhat Pala

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

