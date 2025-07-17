Our Daily Show Interview! Salvation Army: Impact of Community Christmas

ALTON - There’s still time to buy your raffle tickets and make donations to the Christmas in July fundraiser, which benefits local nonprofits like The Salvation Army through the Community Christmas initiative.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, you can stop by Freer Auto Body in Godfrey to donate and enjoy sloppy joes and cheesecake at their Christmas in July event. All the proceeds go back to Community Christmas, a United Way initiative that supports 17 organizations in the Metro East region. Major Cassy Grey with The Salvation Army noted that these fundraisers go a long way in helping their families.

“This could not get done without the community,” she said. “The Lord just provided through this incredible community and through Community Christmas to make sure we could wrap around these families and make sure they have an amazing Christmas.”

Last year, the Freer Auto Body fundraisers raised over $75,000 for Community Christmas, and about $10,000 of that went to The Salvation Army. The organization shopped for families and kids to make sure they had toys, clothing, hygiene products and other gifts.

With this money, combined with other donations, The Salvation Army gave out 10,000 gifts to over 2,000 individuals, or 775 families, last year.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the holiday season, The Salvation Army sponsors several Angel Trees throughout the community. Riverbend residents can choose a tag from the Angel Tree, which represents one child and their needs and wants for Christmas. Community members shop for the child and drop off their gifts at The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army volunteers then shop with the Community Christmas money to purchase additional gifts, hygiene items, and other necessities. Then, volunteers organize all of the donations ahead of Distribution Day — usually Dec. 15 — when families come to pick up their items.

Parents can also choose specific items for their children, which Grey believes is “so huge.” She said Distribution Day and initiatives like Community Christmas are powerful reminders to the families that they have support.

“Just being reminded that they’ve got people who see them, that they are not alone,” she explained. “That is one of the biggest lies that the devil tries to spin, that we are alone. And it’s a lie from the devil because God has promised never to leave us nor forsake us. But we have each other, if we would just allow ourselves not to be siloed. This community continues to blow me away. Madison County legit shows up every time to wrap around those in need.”

Community members can help The Salvation Army year-round by supporting their summer and afterschool programs, Bible studies, and other work. You can also register now to ring a bell for The Salvation Army during their Red Kettle Campaign.

Grey emphasized that “everything Salvation Army does, we do it out of the love of Jesus.” She urges the community to support the Community Christmas initiative by donating to the Christmas in July fundraiser.

“Get some yummy stuff and help us make a big difference,” Grey added. “Having that peer support for those who want it, it would not be possible, we would not be able to do what we’re doing, without the community support and without the Christmas effort that happens right now in July.”

For more information about Christmas in July, check out this article on RiverBender.com. To learn more about The Salvation Army, including their programs and how to receive support, visit their official website.

More like this: