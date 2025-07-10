ALTON - Seventeen-year-old Shabrya Hudson was killed by a stray bullet on July 4, 2025. Now, the community can help her family lay her to rest.

From 12–5 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, you can go to Oakwood Recreation Center in Alton for $10 haircuts. From 6–9 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, and 1–6 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, community members can stop by the rec center at Oakwood to purchase fish sandwiches for $10.

Donations are also accepted. All proceeds will go toward burial costs.

At a protest on July 7, 2025, community members reflected on Hudson’s life and called for increased security at Alton Housing Authority properties. Donald Mason El, the founder of the 100 Man Movement Crime Prevention Initiative and the F.L.Y. Mentorship Program, shared that Hudson was a mentee. He said she acted as “a big sister” to many of the other young girls in the program.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We lost a shining star, a beautiful young lady, well-mannered, focused, and it's a shame,” Mason El said.

He shared that he has been working with Hudson’s family, many of whom have been too distraught to eat. He noted that the family needs help to “bury this baby.”

He added that they have brought in mental health counselors to support the other kids in the mentorship program.

Community members are invited to the Oakwood Recreation Center at 849 Oakwood Road in Alton to donate, receive a haircut or a sandwich, and support Hudson’s family through this difficult time.

More like this: