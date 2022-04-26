EDWARDSVILLE - Source Juicery, a locally owned business dedicated to offering convenient, healthy eating options, is encouraging people interested in getting their body on track before summer, to try a 3-day cold-pressed juice cleanse. Juice cleanses are a simple way to detoxify and heal your body while providing your immune system with nutrients, antioxidants, and active enzymes.

Source Juicery Co-Owner Chrissy Stevens said a juice cleanse can also give your digestive system a much-needed rest. Stevens said a juice cleanse can help restore your gut, assist in weight loss and help minimize your cravings for processed food. Each of their juices has around a pound and a half of fresh produce in them.

“Spring is a great time of year to try a juice cleanse because people typically are a little less active in the winter months and don’t eat as many healthy foods, so this helps reset your system,” said Stevens. “Our juices are unique because they are made in our kitchen daily which means they are readily available the minute people want them. The fact that they are pressed fresh also makes a huge difference in the quality of the ingredients, nutritional value, and the taste.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stevens recommends people try a juice cleanse for no more than three days. Every juice cleanse is unique and will impact each person and their body differently. Stevens said if you find yourself getting hungry in between juices, she recommends eating a serving of whole foods like fish, fruit, and or vegetables.

“Every customer that comes in our doors looking to try one of our juice cleanses is unique,” said Stevens. “We work with the customer to find what specific juice cleanse is right for them. We discuss their experiences with cleanses and whether it’s their first time trying it, the reason they’re doing it, and what flavors and produce they enjoy.”

People can order a juice cleanse at www.sourcejuicery.com and pick it up in-store. The 3-day cleanses provide four different types of juices a day, along with two naturally infused waters to help with hydration. Source Juicery has three cleanse options to pick from; a 3-day beginner cleanse, 3-day getaway green, and “Just Juice!” cleanse. The staff also makes fresh salads, soups, smoothie bowls, and snacks for people if they want other options in between their juices.

Source Juicery (Source) was founded in 2016 and is located at 228 North Main in Downtown Edwardsville. Owners Michelle Motley and Chrissy Stevens shared the vision to offer healthy eating options in a society where “fast” typically equates to non-health-focused foods and quickly established the business’s mission of being: Happy + Healthy + Whole. Source features a healthy menu of cold-pressed juices, all-natural smoothies, and healthy food to go. All products are made in-house and are gluten-free. For more information about Source Juicery, go to www.sourcejuicery.com or call 618-650-9080.

More like this: