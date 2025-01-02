How to Prepare for a Major Snowstorm Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. When a major snowstorm is on the horizon, preparation is key to staying safe and comfortable. Use these practical tips to ensure you're ready for the worst while making the experience more manageable. 1. Stock Up on Essentials Even if a snowstorm is expected to last only a couple of days, the aftermath can bring extended challenges. Food and Water : Roads may remain hazardous or blocked even after the storm stops, delaying grocery restocks and deliveries. Power outages could spoil perishable foods in your fridge, making it essential to have shelf-stable options like canned goods, granola bars, and dried fruits. Ensure at least one gallon of water per person per day to account for drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene needs.

Medications: Pharmacies might close or face delays, so having a full supply of essential prescriptions is critical, especially for chronic conditions.

Household Items: Essentials like toilet paper, pet food, and baby supplies can run out quickly if you're stuck indoors. Planning ahead helps avoid unnecessary stress during the storm.

2. Protect Your Home

Taking steps to secure your home can prevent costly damage and ensure your family stays warm.

Insulate Pipes: Freezing temperatures can cause pipes to burst, leading to water damage and expensive repairs. Wrapping pipes or letting faucets drip keeps water flowing and reduces freezing risks.

Seal Drafts: Snowstorms often bring extreme cold, and heat loss through drafty windows or doors can make your home uncomfortable and drive up energy costs. Simple solutions like weather stripping or draft stoppers can make a big difference.

Clear Gutters: Snow and ice buildup can lead to ice dams, which cause water to seep under your roof and into your home. Proper drainage reduces this risk.

3. Assemble an Emergency Kit

A well-stocked emergency kit ensures you're prepared for unexpected situations like power outages or needing to leave your home.

Flashlights and Batteries: Power outages are common during snowstorms, and relying on candles increases the risk of fire. Battery-powered lighting is safer and more reliable.

Portable Chargers: Phones are crucial for staying connected to emergency updates and loved ones. A portable charger ensures your device stays powered even if electricity is out.

Warm Clothing: In case heating fails, having extra blankets, hats, gloves, and thermal layers keeps everyone warm and reduces the risk of hypothermia indoors.

4. Prepare Your Vehicle

Snowstorms can create hazardous driving conditions, so it's important to prepare for emergencies even if you don't plan to travel.

Check Tires: Bald or underinflated tires reduce traction, making it harder to control your car on icy roads. Winter tires or chains provide additional grip.

Emergency Kit: If you get stuck, having a shovel, blankets, and sand or cat litter can help you dig out and improve traction.

Full Gas Tank: A full tank prevents the fuel lines from freezing and ensures you can keep the car running for heat if stranded.

5. Stay Informed

Staying updated on weather conditions and safety advisories helps you make informed decisions during a storm.

Monitor Weather Updates: Snowfall predictions and road conditions can change rapidly. Keep an eye on our weather page for real-time updates: Riverbender.com/weather.

Sign Up for Weather Alerts: Text @RB to 618-202-4618 to get instant alerts for local weather conditions, closures, and updates. Sign Up Now.

Emergency Contacts: Having numbers for utility companies, local shelters, and emergency services ensures you can act quickly in case of power outages or other urgent issues.

6. Plan for Power Outages

Heavy snow and ice can bring down power lines, leaving entire neighborhoods in the dark.

Alternative Heating: Ensure your fireplace, wood stove, or portable indoor heater is in good working order. Heat is critical to avoid hypothermia, especially for young children or elderly family members.

Non-Electric Cooking: Power outages can last for days, making electric stoves and microwaves unusable. A camp stove or outdoor grill ensures you can still prepare warm meals. Always use these devices in a well-ventilated area.

Water Supply: Without power, water pumps may fail, cutting off your water supply. Filling bathtubs and containers ensures you have water for flushing toilets, cleaning, and drinking.

7. Help Others

Storms can be especially tough for those with limited mobility, health conditions, or lack of resources.

Check on Neighbors: A quick visit or phone call can help ensure their safety. Offer to shovel their walkways or share supplies if needed.

Share Resources: Let others know about local shelters or warming centers, and direct them to sign up for weather alerts by texting @RB to 618-202-4618.

By taking these steps, you can weather the storm with confidence and peace of mind. Stay safe, stay informed, and stay warm!