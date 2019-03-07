ALTON – Since hearing of the tragedy befalling the Godfrey Fire Protection District Tuesday evening, people from across the community are asking how they can help.

The Godfrey Fire Protection lost 37-year-old Captain Jacob Ringering when an external wall of a home collapsed outwards during a blaze in the 4600 block of Culp Lane in Bethalto Tuesday night. Ringering was remembered by Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian as “gold.” Firefighter Luke Warner was also injured in the blaze. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with two broken legs and received surgery upon arrival. He is expected to have a long recovery ahead of him.

Ringering left behind a wife and three young children. They received immediate support from BackStoppers, Inc., an organization dedicated to providing both immediate and continuing support to families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty. They currently provide support to as many as 80 families, which includes around 65 dependents. They give $10,000 to the families of fallen first responders for whatever they need.

To ensure donations from the community reach the families of Ringering and Warner, the Godfrey Fire Protection District has opened two accounts at Carrollton Bank. These accounts are the only ones recognized by the Godfrey Fire Protection District, and a release from the department stated: “any fundraisers should align with this policy to ensure a single point of reception.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Those accounts are “Benefiting the Luke Warner Family” and “Benefiting the Jake Ringering Family.” Donations may be given to those accounts at 120 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. Any further questions on those accounts should be sent to godfreyfirechief@gmail.com.

Local law enforcement is also gathering in support for the Godfrey Fire Department. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna who sits on the Mustache March Committee said she was contacted by Mustache March co-founder Steve Schwegel through a group message just after the terrible news of Ringering's death was released. He wanted the committee to do something to help the families of Ringering and the recovering Warner.

To show the feeling of family to their fellow public servants, Hejna said at least four police departments agreed to host donation drops in their departments. That number has since grown to 11.

“I just kept thinking in my head, 'two colors, one family,'” Hejna said early Thursday afternoon. “When it comes down to it, we are all first responders. That's a family. We have to be there for one another.”

Iconic red kettles donated by the Salvation Army will be placed in the departments of Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, Bunker Hill, East Alton, Hartford, Jerseyville, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Pontoon Beach, Roxana and Wood River. All money donated to those kettles will make its way to the families of Capt. Ringering and Warner.

“We wanted to make sure people had a place to donate where they knew every cent would go to where it was supposed to go,” Hejna said. “And every bit collected will go to the families of those firefighters.”

Other fundraisers, including homemade bracelets and window decals, are being promoted through social media, and Riverbender.com is working on validating the intent of those at this time. Anyone who is currently raising funds for the cause of the Godfrey Fire Department at this time should be aware of these options. Anyone who is raising money with the intent of donating to these accounts should contact reporter Cory Davenport at (618) 419-3046, for some exposure on the donation drive.

More like this: