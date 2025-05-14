RIVERBEND - Suicide rates spike in spring. How can you support your community, and what do you do if you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts?

Kristina Sandidge, a local Mental Health First Aid instructor, explained there are several warning signs that you might notice before someone attempts to take their life. Whether you’re dealing with a loved one or you’ve encountered a stranger who needs help, there are ways you can intervene.

“One of the things we can do as better supports for individuals who might be thinking about suicide is being educated,” Sandidge said. “There’s a lot of stigma associated with mental health and suicide, and when we break down those barriers and we bring in a little bit of education, we get a little bit more comfortable. People are more willing to open up to us.”

Sandidge noted that while there are “actually quite a few” warning signs that you might notice, every individual’s experience is unique. She also emphasized that no one is responsible for another person’s death by suicide, and while we can support one another, we shouldn’t take on the responsibility of another’s passing.

Common warning signs might include a sudden change in behavior, such as researching ways to die by suicide or completing one’s will. Talking about death and suicide or expressing feelings of hopelessness, guilt or shame might indicate that someone is contemplating suicide. If an individual is saying goodbye, withdrawing from loved ones, or increasing risk-taking behavior, this could also be a warning sign.

If you are worried about someone, Sandidge recommends speaking directly to them about your concerns. Asking, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” or “Have you made a plan to kill yourself?” might seem intimidating, but these questions can give you a better indication of the level of support you need.

“If any of those answers are yes, that’s when we have reached that crisis mode and we need to get additional help,” Sandidge said. “Then we’d want to reach out to some of our other resources other than ourselves.”

Sandidge said there is a common misconception that asking about suicide will encourage someone to attempt, but this is not true. In fact, the individual might be more likely to open up if you’re direct about your concerns.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our openness and concern in asking about suicide allows that person experiencing pain to talk about their challenge and maybe feel less lonely or isolated and maybe even a little bit relieved,” she explained. “It’s really important that we have those conversations and we keep the shame, we keep the guilt, we keep the judgment out of it and we just continue supporting them. That’s the best that any of us can do.”

If you’ve identified that someone or you yourself are in a crisis, Sandidge recommends reaching out to a crisis line like 988. Like 911, you can call 988 even if you don’t have minutes on your phone. You can also text “TALK” to 741741 for text support.

Sandidge emphasized that you don’t have to be in crisis to call 988. This free, confidential hotline has trained counselors that can offer support to an individual in crisis or provide resources to someone who is supporting a person in crisis. They also have extensions for veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community to offer specialized support.

“You can always call 988 and ask questions. You can have conversations. They’re really great with that,” Sandidge said. “You can sit down with the person and ask them if they want to call 988 together and kind of be that advocate for them and then just talk through the options, what they have available to them. 988 is great.”

If you, your loved one or someone you encounter is in immediate physical danger, Sandidge urges you to call 911. You can ask for a Crisis Intervention Team, and the dispatcher will send officers who have been specifically trained in mental health and crisis intervention.

Sandidge emphasized that conversations about suicide and mental health do not have to be taboo. By talking openly about these topics, we increase the likelihood that people who need support can access these resources.

If you are supporting someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts, Sandidge encourages you to continue offering that support and help link them to services by calling 988 or finding resources in your community. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, she suggests opening up to a loved one, calling 988 or texting the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

“It’s a really hard subject to talk about, and when someone is feeling suicidal, there’s a lot of trust that they are putting in someone to confide in them that they’re having these thoughts and feelings,” she added. “When we are trying to support someone, the best way is just being that judgment-free listener and follow through with support.”

For more information about crisis services in the Riverbend community, check out this article on RiverBender.com. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: