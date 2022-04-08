How to add or claim your Business Profile on Google Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. With Google Business Profile, you can: Add your business information to Google Maps, Search, and other Google services

Create or get access to a Business Profile on Google

Manage how your business information shows up across Google Computer Add your business through Google Maps On your computer, sign in to Google Maps. You can add your business in 3 ways: Enter your address in the search bar. On the left, in the Business Profile, click Add your business .

. Right-click anywhere on the map. Then, click Add your business .

In the top left, click Menu Add your business. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish signing up for your Business Profile. Claim your business through Google Maps On your computer, open Google Maps. In the search bar, enter the business name. Click the business name and choose the correct one. Click Claim this business Manage now. To choose a different business, click I own or manage another business. Select a verification option, and follow the on-screen steps. Android Add your business through Google Maps On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Search for your business and choose the correct one. Scroll down tap Claim this business . Claim your business through Google Maps On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . In the search bar, enter the business name and choose the correct one. In the Business Profile, tap Claim this business I own or manage this business. To choose a different business, tap I own or manage another business. Select a verification option, and follow the on-screen steps. iPhone & iPad Add your business through Google Maps On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app . Search for your business and choose the correct one. Scroll down tap Claim this business . Claim your business through Google Maps On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app . In the search bar, enter the business name and choose the correct one. Tap Claim this business I own or manage this business. To choose a different business, tap I own or manage another business. Select a verification option, and follow the on-screen steps. If you have more questions about profile verification, visit the Business Profile community To make sure your business is eligible to show up on Google, verify your Business Profile