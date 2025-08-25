Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner! A Ton of Fun Planned at the Library!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District always has a lot of events, activities and resources available for patrons, but people often overlook their databases.

Executive Director Mary Cordes noted that there are several databases available to Hayner patrons, accessible with their library cards. She highlighted LearningExpress, A to Z World Food, and Mango Languages as three examples of databases that are helpful for community members.

“The databases, to me, are one of the best resources that we have at the library, and they’re the hardest ones to market,” Cordes said. “Everything on these databases has been vetted. It’s been edited. You can trust the information. It’s accurate. It’s timely because it’s updated every single day and new information is added. They’re just really, really helpful.”

LearningExpress is great for anyone who is studying for a major exam like the SAT, ACT, U.S. Citizenship Exam, GED, GRE, or similar tests. Using your library card, you can sign into this database to access practice tests, supplemental resources and study resources.

A to Z World Food is perfect for “foodies” or anyone who enjoys cooking. This database has over 7,000 traditional recipes from 174 different countries. There are also articles on food culture, ingredients, food technology, and more.

Mango Languages is one of the library’s newest databases. This database competes with Rosetta Stone as a language learning tool, but it’s completely free for library patrons. You can also download Mango Languages as an app.

Cordes added that she is happy to collaborate with local businesses to help them figure out which databases might appeal to their clients or customers. She noted that there are also several resources and entertainment sources for kids, and she can help banks or doctor’s offices to create a guide for caregivers and kids to peruse while in waiting rooms.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do is get businesses involved with the library, so if you’re a small business and you’re hearing what we’re talking about, we probably have a database that matches what your clients and your customers want,” she added. “I would love that.”

For more information about the Hayner Public Library District’s databases, click here. Visit the official Hayner Public Library District website at HaynerLibrary.org to learn more about their programs, events and resources, all available for free to the community.

