How Federal Agencies are Responding to COVID-19
WASHINGTON – Federal, state, and local governments are working around the clock to contain the spread of COVID-19, ensure testing and treatment is available to the sick, and assist individuals, small businesses, and industry with the resulting economic disruption.
Dozens of federal agencies and departments are taking action in response to the outbreak, and all Americans are encouraged to both visit coronavirus.gov for the latest information and to follow the president's guidelines to slow the spread of the disease.
Here's what the federal government is doing:
Health and Safety
Administration for Community Living offers information for older adults, and people with disabilities.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is studying the virus worldwide and helping communities respond locally. Check the CDC’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) page for news and guidance.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has guidance for Medicare recipients and Medicare providers.
Corporation for National and Community Service guidance for volunteers and programs.
Defense Commissary Agency is ensuring the quality and safety of food available at commissaries world-wide.
Department of Defense supports the government response, and is working to protect the health of the military.
Department of Energy is researching COVID-19 at the National Labs.
Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is developing new medical treatments.
Department of Homeland Security is facilitating a whole-of-government response in confronting COVID-19, keeping Americans safe, and helping detect and slow the spread of the virus.
Department of Labor has information for employers and workers on preparing workplaces and responding to COVID-19 in the workplace.
Environmental Protection Agency has information about disinfectants that can kill COVID-19 and facts about water safety.
- Food and Drug Administration is working with the medical industry to develop vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tests. For healthcare professionals, they offer FAQs about diagnostic testing.
- Military Community and Family Policy offers advice and information for the military community.
- Military Health System offers health advice, and updates on travel restrictions for members of the military.
- Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center published guidance for healthcare providers.
- U.S. Department of Agriculture answers questions about food safety and pet safety.
- U.S. Fire Administration published infection control guidance for first responders.
Travel, Immigration, and Transportation
- Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) offers guidance for air travelers.
- Federal Transit Administration (FTA) offers guidance to transit agencies.
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has information about office closings, appointments and events.
Money and Taxes
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has advice for managing the personal financial impact of coronavirus.
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) advice for deducting COVID-19 costs from your taxes.
Education
- Federal Student Aid has information for students, borrowers, and parents.
Scams and Fraud
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has tips to avoid scams related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has COVID-19 scam information and is taking action against companies marketing fraudulent COVID-19 treatments.
Housing
- Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued guidance for public housing authorities, landlords, shelters, non-profits, grantees, and stakeholders.
Federal Building Status Updates and National Parks
- Defense Acquisition University facility and class status.
- Department of Defense facility status for the National Capital Region.
- General Services Administration offers advice for federal tenant agencies and lessors.
- National Archives status of National Archive facilities.
- National Park Service status of National Parks.
- National Science Foundation updates on facilities, meetings, and the grant submission process.
- U.S. Northern Command status updates.
Businesses
Department of the Treasury is supporting American workers and businesses.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is working with regulated financial institutions to help them meet the needs of their customers.
Small Business Administration (SBA) has guidance for businesses, and is offering low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) businesses and non-profits impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19). Please note that additional states will be eligible for loans as governors make disaster declarations and request federal assistance.
International Cooperation
- Department of State is working with international governments to combat COVID-19 and has also issued travel advisories.
- U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing funding to international organizations to combat COVID-19.
Cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is monitoring cybersecurity threats and risk, and issued an alert on enterprise VPN security.
Regular updates to this list, as well as information regarding international travel, is also available at usa.gov/coronavirus
