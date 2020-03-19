WASHINGTON – Federal, state, and local governments are working around the clock to contain the spread of COVID-19, ensure testing and treatment is available to the sick, and assist individuals, small businesses, and industry with the resulting economic disruption.

Dozens of federal agencies and departments are taking action in response to the outbreak, and all Americans are encouraged to both visit coronavirus.gov for the latest information and to follow the president's guidelines to slow the spread of the disease.

Here's what the federal government is doing:

Health and Safety

Military Community and Family Policy offers advice and information for the military community.

Military Health System offers health advice, and updates on travel restrictions for members of the military.

Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center published guidance for healthcare providers.

U.S. Department of Agriculture answers questions about food safety and pet safety.

U.S. Fire Administration published infection control guidance for first responders.

Travel, Immigration, and Transportation

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) offers guidance for air travelers.

Federal Transit Administration (FTA) offers guidance to transit agencies.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has information about office closings, appointments and events.

Money and Taxes

Education

Federal Student Aid has information for students, borrowers, and parents.

Scams and Fraud

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has tips to avoid scams related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has COVID-19 scam information and is taking action against companies marketing fraudulent COVID-19 treatments.

Housing

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued guidance for public housing authorities, landlords, shelters, non-profits, grantees, and stakeholders.

Federal Building Status Updates and National Parks

Defense Acquisition University facility and class status.

Department of Defense facility status for the National Capital Region.

General Services Administration offers advice for federal tenant agencies and lessors.

National Archives status of National Archive facilities.

National Park Service status of National Parks.

National Science Foundation updates on facilities, meetings, and the grant submission process.

U.S. Northern Command status updates.

Businesses

International Cooperation

Department of State is working with international governments to combat COVID-19 and has also issued travel advisories.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing funding to international organizations to combat COVID-19.

Cybersecurity

Regular updates to this list, as well as information regarding international travel, is also available at usa.gov/coronavirus

