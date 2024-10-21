MADISON COUNTY - As Election Day approaches, there are a lot of options for early voting in Madison County.

In Madison County, eligible voters can vote in-person at specified polling locations. This is helpful for many people who find it inconvenient or impossible to vote on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024.

How does it work?

Early voting works just like regular in-person voting. You will go to your specified polling place to cast your vote like you would in any election. However, your polling place might differ during early voting. Read on to find out where you can vote early in Madison County.

Who can vote early?

If you are registered to vote in Illinois, you are eligible for early voting.

How is my vote counted?

Early votes are not counted until the polls close on Election Day. Your vote is final once you cast your ballot.

Where do I vote early in Alton?

You can vote at the Scott Bibb Center, located at 1004 E. 5th Street in Alton. From Oct. 21–25, 2024, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 26, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 3, you can vote between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Oct. 28–31 and Nov. 1 and 4, you can vote between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 2, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where do I vote early in Bethalto?

You can vote at Bethalto Village Hall at 213 N. Prairie Street in Bethalto. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they are open for early voting on Oct. 21–25, Oct. 28–31, and Nov. 1, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Collinsville?

You will vote at the Collinsville Senior Citizen Center at 420 E. Main Street in Collinsville. You can vote from 12–6 p.m. on Oct. 21–25, Oct. 28–31 and Nov. 1, 2024. You can also vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Edwardsville?

You will vote at the Madison County Administration Building, located at 157 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. From Oct. 21–25, 2024, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 26, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 3, you can vote between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Oct. 28–31 and Nov. 1 and 4, you can vote between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 2, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also vote at the Morris University Center at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Those hours are at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30–31, 2024, and Nov. 1, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Godfrey?

You can vote at Godfrey Village Hall, located at 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21–25, Oct. 28–31, and Nov. 1, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Granite City?

You will vote at the Township Building at 2060 Delmar Avenue in Granite City. From Oct. 21–25, 2024, you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 26, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 3, you can vote between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Oct. 28–31 and Nov. 1 and 4, you can vote between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 2, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where do I vote early in Highland?

You will vote at the Weinheimer Community Center at 1100 Main Street in Highland. You can vote between 12–6 p.m. on Oct. 21–25, Oct. 28–31, and Nov. 1. You can also vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Madison?

You can vote at the Madison Fire Station at 1800 3rd Street in Madison. You can vote between 12–6 p.m. on Oct. 21–25, Oct. 28–31, and Nov. 1. You can also vote from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Troy?

You will vote at the Troy City Hall, located at 116 E. Market Street in Troy. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 21–25, Oct. 28–31 and Nov. 1, 2024.

Where do I vote early in Wood River?

You will vote at the Wood River Township Office at 41 S. 9th Street in East Alton. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 21–25, Oct. 28–31 and Nov. 1, 2024.

For more information about voting in Madison County, click here.

